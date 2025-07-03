Left Menu

Stranded Jet Boosts Kerala Tourism with Viral Campaign

Kerala's tourism department ingeniously used an F-35 fighter jet stranded in Thiruvananthapuram to promote the state's attractions. An AI-generated image of the jet amidst coconut trees went viral, part of a broader campaign to boost tourism in the region, known for its breathtaking beauty and cultural richness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:51 IST
Stranded Jet Boosts Kerala Tourism with Viral Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an innovative twist, Kerala's tourism department has turned a logistical challenge into an opportunity by utilizing a stranded British F-35 fighter jet as an unlikely ambassador. The aircraft, grounded since mid-June at Thiruvananthapuram airport, has become a viral sensation thanks to a creatively crafted image showing it amid coconut trees.

The image, shared widely on social media as part of a tourism drive, depicts the jet awarding Kerala with five golden stars, highlighting the state's breathtaking beaches, backwaters, and vibrant culture. The campaign, initiated by the state's tourism department and in collaboration with Stark Communications, emphasizes humor and creativity in promoting Kerala, known as 'God's own country'.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to repair the jet, with the Indian Air Force and UK officials coordinating its move to a maintenance facility at the airport. The situation has attracted both tourism interest and engineering attention, with UK engineering teams soon expected to facilitate the jet's eventual departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025