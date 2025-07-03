Stranded Jet Boosts Kerala Tourism with Viral Campaign

In an innovative twist, Kerala's tourism department has turned a logistical challenge into an opportunity by utilizing a stranded British F-35 fighter jet as an unlikely ambassador. The aircraft, grounded since mid-June at Thiruvananthapuram airport, has become a viral sensation thanks to a creatively crafted image showing it amid coconut trees.

The image, shared widely on social media as part of a tourism drive, depicts the jet awarding Kerala with five golden stars, highlighting the state's breathtaking beaches, backwaters, and vibrant culture. The campaign, initiated by the state's tourism department and in collaboration with Stark Communications, emphasizes humor and creativity in promoting Kerala, known as 'God's own country'.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to repair the jet, with the Indian Air Force and UK officials coordinating its move to a maintenance facility at the airport. The situation has attracted both tourism interest and engineering attention, with UK engineering teams soon expected to facilitate the jet's eventual departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)