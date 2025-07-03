Left Menu

Sterling's Shaky Future: Fiscal Drama Casts Shadow Over UK Economy

The UK government's policy reversals have disrupted its economic stability, impacting the strength of sterling against the dollar and UK bond markets. Analysts foresee continued weakness, exacerbated by fiscal uncertainty and political pressures. Sterling's recent highs are threatened by changes in public finance outlooks and market sentiment shifts.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:23 IST
The UK's recent policy shifts have created turbulence in economic stability, with sterling and UK bond markets feeling the impact. This has led analysts to anticipate continued financial weakness ahead.

On Wednesday, UK gilts experienced their largest selloff since recent U.S. tariff issues, causing sterling to drop. Speculation surrounding finance minister Rachel Reeves's potential resignation added to fiscal uncertainty, suggesting sterling's peak against the dollar may have passed. Although markets showed some recovery on Thursday, challenges persist.

The outlook for sterling and UK public finances has dimmed, driven by political pressures and softened welfare policies. The reversal of proposed benefit cuts and renewed energy subsidies strain the budget, with added tax hikes potentially required. Rising borrowing costs and economic struggles in contrast to European growth exacerbate the situation for the UK's fiscal health.

