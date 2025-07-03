Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards: Celebrating India's Small Business Heroes

Muthoot FinCorp, a leading non-banking financial company under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has announced the launch of the Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards - a pioneering initiative aimed at celebrating India's small business owners. This program seeks to recognize the resilience and innovation of these entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of the nation's economy.

This prestigious initiative features seven award categories, including Lifetime Achievement and Women Entrepreneur of the Year, with nominations open until July 10, 2025. Winners will enjoy national recognition, expert mentorship, and an exclusive, fully-sponsored trip to an award ceremony featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Muthoot FinCorp's extensive network of over 3,700 branches positions it uniquely to engage entrepreneurs from diverse markets across India, emphasizing its commitment to grassroots empowerment. This reflects the company's enduring mission to drive progress and opportunity from the ground up, fostering a movement that uplifts the small business community.

(With inputs from agencies.)