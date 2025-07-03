Left Menu

Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards: Celebrating India's Small Business Heroes

Muthoot FinCorp, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, introduces the SPARK Awards to honor India's small businesses. This initiative provides recognition, mentorship, and an exclusive event with Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan for winners. Open to small business owners nationwide, it highlights their crucial role in the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:05 IST
Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards: Celebrating India's Small Business Heroes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Muthoot FinCorp, a leading non-banking financial company under the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has announced the launch of the Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards - a pioneering initiative aimed at celebrating India's small business owners. This program seeks to recognize the resilience and innovation of these entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of the nation's economy.

This prestigious initiative features seven award categories, including Lifetime Achievement and Women Entrepreneur of the Year, with nominations open until July 10, 2025. Winners will enjoy national recognition, expert mentorship, and an exclusive, fully-sponsored trip to an award ceremony featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Muthoot FinCorp's extensive network of over 3,700 branches positions it uniquely to engage entrepreneurs from diverse markets across India, emphasizing its commitment to grassroots empowerment. This reflects the company's enduring mission to drive progress and opportunity from the ground up, fostering a movement that uplifts the small business community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025