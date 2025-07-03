NHAI Takes Swift Action on Faulty Pavement in Gujarat

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken decisive action against CDS Infra Projects Limited and key personnel for their roles in the deteriorating pavement conditions on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Corridor, specifically along the Sanchore-Santalpur Section in Gujarat.

The issues, characterized by distressed pavement crusts, have led to the debarment of the contractor and an associated engineer, preventing them from participating in any current or future projects. A show cause notice and a financial penalty of Rs 2.8 crore have also been issued following the incident.

Expert Committees featuring professors from leading institutions such as IIT-BHU, IIT-Delhi, and IIT-Gandhinagar are now assessing the failure, believed to be due to defects in the Aggregate Inter Layer, Cement Treated Base, and drainage systems. These experts will recommend remedial actions to address the underlying problems.