ULMA Secures €45M EIB Loan to Drive Sustainable Innovation in Construction

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €45 million financing agreement with ULMA Group, a prominent Spanish industrial cooperative headquartered in the Basque Country. The loan will support ULMA’s ambitious plans to innovate within the construction sector while advancing its sustainability and decarbonisation goals. The funds will primarily support investments in advanced manufacturing, sustainable materials, and energy efficiency across its operations in the region.

ULMA Group, comprised of nine diverse business units, is globally recognized for its cutting-edge solutions in the construction industry — from scaffolding and formwork to polymer concrete and prefabricated elements. The latest financing partnership with the EIB reinforces the cooperative’s long-term commitment to sustainable development and innovation leadership.

Empowering Green Manufacturing in Construction

A core focus of the EIB-funded initiative is ULMA’s investment in advanced manufacturing technologies. This includes modernizing its construction equipment production lines and scaling up the development of polymer concrete architectural solutions, known for their durability, lightweight properties, and design versatility.

In parallel, ULMA plans to construct a new state-of-the-art plant dedicated to producing next-generation sustainable building materials. These innovations will directly support the EU’s Green Deal goals by reducing environmental impacts across the construction value chain.

Antonio Lorenzo, Head of Corporate Lending at EIB for Spain and Portugal, emphasized the significance of the partnership:

“With this operation, the EIB is supporting the EU construction industry, contributing to its sustainability, innovation and competitiveness. Supporting this industry is also a key part of the Bank’s commitment to adopting innovative materials and technologies in construction, to increase access to affordable and sustainable housing for all Europeans.”

Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency at the Core

Another strategic pillar of ULMA’s investment plan centers on improving energy efficiency throughout its industrial operations. The cooperative aims to deploy low-emission technologies, improve energy recovery, and introduce clean energy systems where feasible — all of which align with its broader decarbonisation roadmap.

This move positions ULMA as a trailblazer among European industrial firms transitioning toward climate-resilient business models. The investment also directly contributes to the EIB’s climate action and environmental sustainability mandates under its 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap.

A Social Enterprise with Global Vision

Founded in the Basque cooperative tradition, ULMA’s model blends economic productivity with social impact. It employs thousands of people globally, but maintains deep roots in its home region. The group’s General Manager, Iñaki Gabilondo, framed the agreement as a milestone in both strategic growth and ethical leadership:

“This agreement will allow us to pursue innovative sustainability projects in the construction sector, with a clear positive impact for people and the world we live in. It bolsters our strong commitment to creating a more efficient, responsible and forward-looking industrial model. In addition, having the support of a prestigious organisation like the EIB is clear recognition of the value and robustness of this social business endeavour.”

Boosting EU Priorities: Innovation, Housing, and Green Industry

This operation falls under three of the eight priority areas outlined in the EIB Group’s 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap:

Innovation – by supporting high-tech construction methods and materials;

Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability – through energy efficiency and emissions reduction;

Social Infrastructure – via the development of affordable and sustainable construction solutions, enabling progress on the EU’s housing crisis.

As the European construction sector confronts challenges such as high costs, environmental regulation, and increasing housing demand, projects like ULMA’s serve as models for replicable, sustainable industrial transformation.

Looking Ahead

ULMA’s partnership with the EIB marks a pivotal moment in its trajectory — transitioning from a successful cooperative to a climate-smart industry leader. The investments will not only enhance regional economic resilience but also contribute to European goals of sustainable urbanisation, innovation-driven manufacturing, and inclusive growth.

With execution set to begin across facilities in the Basque Country, this initiative is poised to have wide-reaching impacts — reshaping how construction materials are made, how infrastructure is built, and how social business models can thrive in the green economy.