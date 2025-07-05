Left Menu

India and Maldives Forge Ahead in Economic Cooperation Amid Political Tensions

India and the Maldives are exploring new avenues for economic cooperation and trade, despite recent political tensions. Discussions were held between India's Commerce Secretary and the Maldives' Economic Minister to enhance bilateral trade. Both nations emphasized investment partnerships and strategic collaboration as key focus areas.

In a strategic move to strengthen regional economic ties, India and the Maldives engaged in high-level discussions to explore new opportunities for trade and cooperation. India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Maldivian Economic Development and Trade Minister Mohamed Saeed spearheaded the talks.

During the meeting, held in the Maldives, the two officials emphasized the importance of enhancing existing trade relationships while seeking new avenues for economic collaboration. The conversations highlighted India's significant role in development projects within the Maldives and mutual investment opportunities.

Despite recent political tensions following Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's demand to withdraw Indian military personnel, both countries appear committed to forging stronger economic links, exemplified by organized business forums to attract Indian investment in the Maldives.

