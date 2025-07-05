Left Menu

Oriental Trimex's Strategic Divestment for Streamlined Operations

Oriental Trimex plans to divest land assets and a granite unit in Odisha to reduce expenses and streamline operations. The company will sell land and a small granite unit, while commencing quarry operations at a Black Granite mine this quarter. Emphasis is on increasing efficiency and product appeal.

Updated: 05-07-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Oriental Trimex, a major player in the marble processing and importing sector, has announced plans to divest some of its land assets and a granite unit in Odisha in an effort to streamline its operations and reduce expenses. The company aims to sell seven acres in the Somnathpur Industrial Estate and a granite unit in the Rairangpur Industrial Area, according to recent business updates shared on stock exchanges.

The approved divestment strategy is expected to enhance liquidity, allowing for more focused investments. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to commence quarry operations at their Black Granite mine this quarter, after receiving the necessary mining lease from Odisha's government earlier this year. The lease covers nearly five hectares in Malkangiri District, and preparations for commercial production are underway.

Oriental Trimex also revealed the deployment of a 'smart cut' machine utilizing ultra-thin wire technology, expected to reduce waste by 20%, optimize yield, and improve profit margins. Market demand is strong, with luxury apartment developments in the National Capital Region creating a robust market for Oriental Trimex's high-quality marble and granite products.



From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

