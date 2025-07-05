Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Landmark Engineering Feats Accomplished

In an impressive display of engineering prowess, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train project has reached significant milestones, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The construction of elevated stations at Thane, Virar, and Boisar is advancing rapidly, with initial slabs for Virar and Boisar already cast.

Pier foundations and installations are in progress along the alignment, with approximately 44 kilometers completed. In Palghar district, viaduct construction commences using cutting-edge full-span box girder launching technology, originating from Dahanu. Meanwhile, the excavation of seven mountain tunnels is ongoing, underscoring the project's complexity.

Additionally, bridge construction over major rivers such as Vaitarna, Ulhas, and Jagani is underway, reinforcing the corridor's vital infrastructure. A remarkable element of the project is the 21-kilometer underground and undersea tunnel, which includes a 7 km stretch beneath Thane Creek – a monumental achievement in India's tunneling history.

(With inputs from agencies.)