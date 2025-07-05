Left Menu

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Landmark Engineering Feats Accomplished

The construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train is making significant progress in Maharashtra, with major achievements in structural and tunneling phases. Key milestones include casting slabs at elevated stations and viaduct construction. The project also features a groundbreaking 21-kilometer tunnel, enhancing the region's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:49 IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Landmark Engineering Feats Accomplished
Representative Image (Photo/NHSRCL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of engineering prowess, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train project has reached significant milestones, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The construction of elevated stations at Thane, Virar, and Boisar is advancing rapidly, with initial slabs for Virar and Boisar already cast.

Pier foundations and installations are in progress along the alignment, with approximately 44 kilometers completed. In Palghar district, viaduct construction commences using cutting-edge full-span box girder launching technology, originating from Dahanu. Meanwhile, the excavation of seven mountain tunnels is ongoing, underscoring the project's complexity.

Additionally, bridge construction over major rivers such as Vaitarna, Ulhas, and Jagani is underway, reinforcing the corridor's vital infrastructure. A remarkable element of the project is the 21-kilometer underground and undersea tunnel, which includes a 7 km stretch beneath Thane Creek – a monumental achievement in India's tunneling history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025