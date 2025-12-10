Left Menu

Macron and Trump Discuss Ukraine Situation

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 40-minute phone conversation about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, emphasizing collaboration and shared concerns. Macron shared this information during a public debate in St Malo, highlighting the international importance of the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent diplomatic outreach, France's President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a significant phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about the escalating situation in Ukraine.

Macron disclosed that the discussion took place while he was attending a town hall event in St Malo, emphasizing the urgent international concern over Ukraine.

The conversation lasted about 40 minutes, as both leaders aimed to advance understanding and collaboration on the issue affecting global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

