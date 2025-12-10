I want to say very simply, we are sorry: IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta on flight cancellations.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:13 IST
I want to say very simply, we are sorry: IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta on flight cancellations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aviation Authority Takes Action Amid Flight Delays
IndiGo Under Scrutiny as Aviation Regulator Steps In
IATA: Sustainable Aviation Fuel Growth Slowing as Poor Policies Drive Up Costs
India's Aviation Market Poised for Take-Off
Aviation Minister's Address on IndiGo Crisis: Safety and Standards in Focus