Justice for Greenlandic Women: Compensation for Decades-Long Injustice

In a move of historical significance, Denmark's government has agreed to provide monetary compensation to Greenlandic women who were subjected to a coercive birth control program over several decades. Initiated between 1966 and 1991, the program emerged as a human rights controversy in recent years.

The shocking revelation revealed that thousands of women and girls had intrauterine devices implanted against their will. As part of this reconciliation effort, 300,000 Danish crowns—or $46,750—will be awarded to each eligible woman, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The compensation scheme follows an apology by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and marks Denmark's ongoing effort to mend relations with Greenland. Women will be able to apply for the compensation starting in April 2026, with the first disbursements expected later that year.

(With inputs from agencies.)