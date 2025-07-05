Left Menu

India's Bridge to Global Defence Start-ups

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's opportunity to connect domestic and international startups in the defence and aerospace sectors. He envisions India becoming a preferred defence supplier, bolstered by new R&D initiatives and support for its growing tech and startup ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:18 IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has advocated the potential for bridging Indian and international startups in the defence and aerospace sectors. He forecasts a promising trajectory for India, stressing its potential to be a preferred supplier in these critical industries.

Speaking at the Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Goyal praised India's innovation and design capabilities. He emphasized India's evolution from design and production to becoming a key player in the global supply chain, reflecting the country's strengthened relationships with developed nations.

Further underlining government support, Goyal pointed out the recent Rs 1 lakh crore initiative to bolster R&D and innovation, alongside a Rs 2 lakh crore employment scheme. He lauded the deep tech sector and Bengaluru's startup ecosystem as crucial components in India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

