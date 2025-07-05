India's Bridge to Global Defence Start-ups
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's opportunity to connect domestic and international startups in the defence and aerospace sectors. He envisions India becoming a preferred defence supplier, bolstered by new R&D initiatives and support for its growing tech and startup ecosystems.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has advocated the potential for bridging Indian and international startups in the defence and aerospace sectors. He forecasts a promising trajectory for India, stressing its potential to be a preferred supplier in these critical industries.
Speaking at the Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Goyal praised India's innovation and design capabilities. He emphasized India's evolution from design and production to becoming a key player in the global supply chain, reflecting the country's strengthened relationships with developed nations.
Further underlining government support, Goyal pointed out the recent Rs 1 lakh crore initiative to bolster R&D and innovation, alongside a Rs 2 lakh crore employment scheme. He lauded the deep tech sector and Bengaluru's startup ecosystem as crucial components in India's economic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
