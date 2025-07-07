Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Successfully Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian defense units intercepted eight Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, amid a total of 90 attacks overnight across Russian territory, the Black Sea, and Crimea. Most drones were shot down near Ukrainian borders, with three in the Leningrad area. Temporary airport closures followed, but no substantial damage was reported.

07-07-2025
Russian air defense units intercepted eight Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow as announced by the defense ministry late on a Sunday night. The drones were part of a larger effort involving 90 that targeted Russian territories, the Black Sea, and the Crimean peninsula.

The air defense system successfully downed the majority of the drones near Ukraine, with three others neutralized over Leningrad, near St. Petersburg. The ministry revealed these numbers on the Telegram app but withheld the total number of drones launched and any potential damage reports, which regional governors confirmed were minimal.

As a precaution, Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, announced temporary airport closures and flight delays in major cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, stressing the importance of safety and security for civilian travelers.

