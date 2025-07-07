Steelbird Revolutionizes Toy Industry with New Developmental Range

In a strategic move to capture the burgeoning toy market, Steelbird Baby Toys, a division of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, has unveiled a new line of developmental toys aimed at infants and toddlers. Announced at the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025 in New Delhi, the company is setting a bold course to reshape early childhood play with an initial investment of ₹10 crore.

Known globally as the largest helmet manufacturer, Steelbird's venture into the toy sector is marked by a commitment to rigorous safety standards and innovation. The newly launched toys are specifically designed to bolster motor skills, cognitive abilities, and sensory engagement in children aged 0 to 10 years. Each product undergoes stringent BIS testing and adheres to meticulous quality assurance processes.

Heading these initiatives, Ms. Srishti Kapur, Director of Steelbird Toys, emphasized the brand's dedication to providing Indian parents with safe and thoughtfully designed toys. The latest collection features versatile items like the 5-in-1 Baby Walker and multi-activity push walkers, reflecting the brand's focus on advanced child development while integrating global design trends, with manufacturing spearheaded at their Noida R&D center.

(With inputs from agencies.)