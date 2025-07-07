Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Flights to Bali

In a significant disruption to air travel, Australian airlines, including Qantas, JetStar, and Virgin Australia, have canceled numerous flights to Bali following the eruption of a volcano in Indonesia. The volcanic ash cloud, reaching an altitude of 18 kilometers, is responsible for the cancellations.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, situated in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Monday morning, producing a towering ash cloud that has raised safety concerns for air travel in the region.

The unforeseen natural event underscores the vulnerability of global transportation networks and the necessity for adaptable contingency plans for airlines and affected passengers.