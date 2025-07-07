Advancing Infrastructure: PMG Steps Up Efforts in Gujarat and Rajasthan

In a concerted push to advance major infrastructure developments, a high-level meeting was convened by the Commerce Ministry to tackle persisting bottlenecks facing key projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Utilizing the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) mechanism, officials addressed 22 critical issues affecting 18 projects, collectively valued at over Rs 36,296 crore.

The meeting spotlighted the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme, set to channel power from solar zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat with an investment of Rs 14,147 crore. This initiative is pivotal for smoothly integrating renewable energy into the national grid through the creation of substantial transmission infrastructure including substations and lines.

In Rajasthan, attention is aimed at solar zones in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, while in Gujarat, districts like Surendranagar, Patan, and Kutch are key. The issues such as right-of-way and land acquisition were discussed to accelerate the progress of these projects, which are vital for effectively transmitting solar power to India's consumption centers.

Focus also turned to Reliance Jio's 5G/4G network expansion project of national importance. Discussions revolved around extending 5G services to remote areas and bolstering 4G infrastructure. The meeting sought prompt resolutions to forest-related hurdles with state cooperation, promising significant connectivity improvements in crucial regions.

Praveen Mahto, Principal Economic Adviser at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), chaired the meeting and reinforced the government's dedication to robust project monitoring frameworks. He urged for proactive measures in mitigating pending issues and advocated for enhanced collaboration between central and state authorities, alongside private stakeholders, via the PMG platform to expedite project timelines.