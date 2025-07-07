Beneath Skoda's Wings: Bentley Drives into India

In a significant move for the luxury automotive industry, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has announced the incorporation of the British super luxury brand, Bentley, under its Indian operations.

Effective from July 1, Skoda Auto will exclusively handle the import, distribution, and servicing of Bentley vehicles across India, establishing a new entity called Bentley India for all sales and marketing activities.

Appointed as the Brand Director, Abbey Thomas will steer Bentley's strategic direction in India, focusing on the ultra high net worth individual segment. This collaboration sharpens Bentley's market focus and promises unrivaled luxury and performance to Indian customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)