Beneath Skoda's Wings: Bentley Drives into India
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd announced the addition of Bentley under its India operations. Starting July 1, Skoda will exclusively manage Bentley's imports, distribution, and service in the country. Abbey Thomas is appointed as Brand Director. Bentley India aims to cater to the UHNI segment with exclusive luxury offerings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for the luxury automotive industry, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has announced the incorporation of the British super luxury brand, Bentley, under its Indian operations.
Effective from July 1, Skoda Auto will exclusively handle the import, distribution, and servicing of Bentley vehicles across India, establishing a new entity called Bentley India for all sales and marketing activities.
Appointed as the Brand Director, Abbey Thomas will steer Bentley's strategic direction in India, focusing on the ultra high net worth individual segment. This collaboration sharpens Bentley's market focus and promises unrivaled luxury and performance to Indian customers.
(With inputs from agencies.)