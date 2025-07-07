Commuter Chaos: Stalled Train at Mumbai Metro Spurs Safety Concerns

Athrobbing city with millions dependent on metro for daily commutes faced tumultuous Monday morning as passengers experienced a 'stampede-like situation' at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station. The delays were caused by a withdrawn metro rake owing to a speed issue, according to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL).

Despite assurances from MMOPL that operations swiftly normalized, commuters expressed frustration. A local citizen's association urged the state's administrative heads to act promptly to avoid future crises, criticizing reliance on profit over public welfare.

The operator explained in a statement how a single trip cancellation during peak hours resulted in overwhelming crowds. To optimize operations and meet commuter demand, MMOPL plans to increase frequency and expand its fleet, pending funding approval for additional coaches.