Left Menu

Commuter Chaos: Stalled Train at Mumbai Metro Spurs Safety Concerns

A train speed issue at Mumbai Metro's Ghatkopar station led to overcrowding and delays, raising safety concerns. Commuters and civic activists urge authorities to enhance services amid increasing demand since the line's 2014 launch. Operators aim to improve operations and propose acquiring more coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:43 IST
Commuter Chaos: Stalled Train at Mumbai Metro Spurs Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Athrobbing city with millions dependent on metro for daily commutes faced tumultuous Monday morning as passengers experienced a 'stampede-like situation' at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station. The delays were caused by a withdrawn metro rake owing to a speed issue, according to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL).

Despite assurances from MMOPL that operations swiftly normalized, commuters expressed frustration. A local citizen's association urged the state's administrative heads to act promptly to avoid future crises, criticizing reliance on profit over public welfare.

The operator explained in a statement how a single trip cancellation during peak hours resulted in overwhelming crowds. To optimize operations and meet commuter demand, MMOPL plans to increase frequency and expand its fleet, pending funding approval for additional coaches.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025