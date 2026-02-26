Left Menu

North Korea's Next Leader? Kim Jong Un's Daughter Ju Ae Sparks Succession Speculation

The appearance of Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, at a military parade in Pyongyang fuels speculation about her being groomed as the next leader. Her increasing public presence and involvement in policy matters suggest she is being internally positioned as a potential successor in North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 06:38 IST
Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, made a notable appearance at a military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday night, igniting discussions about her future role in North Korea. The teenager's presence at such an event indicates she might be groomed as a successor, a speculation gaining traction amongst political analysts.

A photograph released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) depicted Ju Ae in a black leather trench coat alongside her father, Kim Jong Un, and senior military leaders. This portrayal is part of a broader strategy to boost her visibility, reflecting her potential as a key figure in the regime's future.

While the North Korean regime remains tight-lipped about her exact role, South Korean intelligence reports suggest Ju Ae is already providing input on policy matters. Since her public debut in late 2022 at a missile launch, Ju Ae has been increasingly spotlighted in state media, solidifying her status within the Kim family dynasty.

