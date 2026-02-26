Left Menu

Homeland Security Clarifies: No ICE at Polling Stations This Election

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced no planned immigration operations at polling locations during the upcoming midterm elections, calming concerns sparked by rumors of federal presence. Officials assured that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would only appear if a public safety threat was identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 06:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that there are no plans for immigration enforcement operations at polling stations during the midterm elections. This reassurance follows comments made by officials during a virtual briefing with state election authorities.

Speaking during the briefing, Heather Honey, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Election Integrity at the Department of Homeland Security, stated unequivocally that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence at polling locations is a myth being circulated, citing remarks from Arizona's Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Concerns arose after a query by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber on potential immigration operations at polling sites. A Homeland Security official said ICE would only attend polling locations if there was a significant public safety threat. The upcoming midterms coincide with President Donald Trump's robust immigration policies, despite resistance from activists and Democrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

