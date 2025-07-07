Left Menu

Crumbling Highways: A Grave Threat to Maharashtra Travelers

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to urgently repair Pune-Nashik and Nashik-Mumbai highways. The poor road conditions, marked by potholes, have led to increased accidents and pose a threat to commuters' safety. Pawar highlights the significant impact on industrial and passenger traffic.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has addressed a pressing issue to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the alarming state of the Pune-Nashik and Nashik-Mumbai national highways. He stresses the urgent need for immediate repairs to prevent further accidents and ensure commuter safety.

The condition of these highways, dotted with deep potholes, has led to a noticeable increase in vehicular damage and accidents, jeopardizing lives and hindering industrial and commercial activities. Despite regular toll collections, there has been no significant improvement in road quality or safety.

Pawar specifically pointed to the dangerous sections of the Nashik-Mumbai highway, particularly Kasara Ghat and Igatpuri, as areas of concern. He has called for a comprehensive inspection and prompt repairs to mitigate the hazards faced by commuters.

