Revamping Indian Highways: A New Era of Connectivity

In a significant infrastructure announcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru will be cut to just two hours with the upcoming expressway set to be operational by year-end. The 260 km expressway aims to enhance regional connectivity and reduce travel time substantially.

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of the Build India Infra Awards, Minister Gadkari mentioned the Delhi to Dehradun expressway as already operational under this infrastructure push. The minister underlined the importance of building eco-friendly roads, presenting a vision to make Indian roads sustainable and future-ready.

Additionally, Gadkari touched upon a new experiment involving hydrogen fuel filling stations across ten routes, highlighting a focus on sustainable energy alternatives. He also addressed fraud in contracting and stressed improving strategic infrastructure, especially in roads connecting neighboring countries to boost economic ties.