Left Menu

Railway Minister Unveils New Amrit Bharat Trains and Infrastructure Upgrades in Bihar

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of four new Amrit Bharat trains connecting key cities to Bihar, alongside inaugurating significant railway infrastructure projects. These initiatives, including station upgrades and a new underground subway, aim to enhance connectivity and development in the region, aligning with the government's broader vision for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:13 IST
Railway Minister Unveils New Amrit Bharat Trains and Infrastructure Upgrades in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the launch of four new Amrit Bharat trains. These trains will soon operate between major routes such as New Delhi-Patna, Darbhanga-Lucknow, Malda Town-Lucknow, and Saharsa-Amritsar.

During his visit to Bihar, Minister Vaishnaw inaugurated several railway projects and reviewed existing facilities. Key projects include the modernization of the Karpurigram station at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore and the groundbreaking of an underground subway estimated at Rs 14 crore, aiming to ease local traffic and improve train movements.

The minister highlighted that the Central government's efforts in laying thousands of kilometers of new railway lines have bolstered infrastructure, driving economic and social development. His visit underscores a commitment to fostering advancement in states like Bihar, with additional projects like new double lines across several routes also in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025