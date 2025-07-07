Railway Minister Unveils New Amrit Bharat Trains and Infrastructure Upgrades in Bihar

In a significant development ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the launch of four new Amrit Bharat trains. These trains will soon operate between major routes such as New Delhi-Patna, Darbhanga-Lucknow, Malda Town-Lucknow, and Saharsa-Amritsar.

During his visit to Bihar, Minister Vaishnaw inaugurated several railway projects and reviewed existing facilities. Key projects include the modernization of the Karpurigram station at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore and the groundbreaking of an underground subway estimated at Rs 14 crore, aiming to ease local traffic and improve train movements.

The minister highlighted that the Central government's efforts in laying thousands of kilometers of new railway lines have bolstered infrastructure, driving economic and social development. His visit underscores a commitment to fostering advancement in states like Bihar, with additional projects like new double lines across several routes also in the pipeline.

