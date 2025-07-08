Left Menu

Tragic Train-Van Collision in Semmanguppam: Urgent Safety Reevaluation Needed

A school van collided with a train in Semmanguppam, resulting in two feared dead and six students injured. The incident occurred as the van attempted to cross a non-interlocked railway gate, with negligence and misjudgment cited as potential causes. Officials are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:34 IST
A fatal collision between a school van and a train took place at Semmanguppam, leading to two feared fatalities and multiple injuries, according to local police. The crash occurred Tuesday morning when the van, transporting children, collided with the train, hurling it away from the level crossing due to the impact.

Responding swiftly, senior police officials transported the injured to the government hospital. In a tense subsequent altercation, Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar intervened to protect a railway gatekeeper from a public backlash, purportedly over negligence.

A preliminary report by the railways indicates the van driver disregarded safety protocols by attempting to cross, despite the approaching train. A comprehensive investigation is underway, led by a committee from railway safety, operation, and engineering branches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

