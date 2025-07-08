Left Menu

US Tariff Suspension: A Respite for Indian Exporters

The US has extended the suspension of its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods until August 1, enabling further negotiations for an interim trade deal. This move provides Indian exporters relief and extended time for dialogue with US counterparts. A final bilateral trade agreement remains the goal.

Updated: 08-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:16 IST
In a significant move to ease trade tensions, the United States has opted to extend the suspension of its reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports until August 1. This extension grants room for further negotiations on an interim trade deal between New Delhi and Washington.

The US initially announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on April 2, paused for 90 days to allow discussions. Notably, India was not included in the tariff letters sent by the Trump administration to other countries earlier this week.

Indian exporters and trade experts view this decision as a constructive step forward, allowing both nations more time to finalize a bilateral trade agreement, potentially expanding market opportunities for Indian goods.

