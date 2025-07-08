Tragic Collision: School Van and Train Collision Claims Lives in Cuddalore

In a distressing incident in Cuddalore, three school students died when a van collided with a passenger train on Tuesday. The tragic accident has spurred differing narratives, with Southern Railway insisting the gate was closed at the time.

The driver of the van and another injured student, however, contend otherwise, stating the gate was open. This discrepancy has led to the suspension and arrest of the gatekeeper, as Southern Railway maintains the crossing should not have been opened.

As the community mourns, authorities have announced compensation for the affected families. An inquiry continues to unravel the truth behind this unfortunate event, highlighting systemic issues in safety protocols.

