Tragic Collision: School Van and Train Collision Claims Lives in Cuddalore

Three school students lost their lives when a school van collided with a train in Cuddalore. The incident raised questions about the status of the railway gate at the time. While officials claim it was closed, the van driver and students insist it was open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Cuddalore, three school students died when a van collided with a passenger train on Tuesday. The tragic accident has spurred differing narratives, with Southern Railway insisting the gate was closed at the time.

The driver of the van and another injured student, however, contend otherwise, stating the gate was open. This discrepancy has led to the suspension and arrest of the gatekeeper, as Southern Railway maintains the crossing should not have been opened.

As the community mourns, authorities have announced compensation for the affected families. An inquiry continues to unravel the truth behind this unfortunate event, highlighting systemic issues in safety protocols.

