Apollo Tyres Accelerates Towards a Future-Ready Transformation

Apollo Tyres, led by Chairman Onkar Kanwar, is optimistic about future growth despite challenges in FY25. Initiatives like expanding passenger car radial capacities in Hungary and Andhra Pradesh with a Rs 1,500 crore investment highlight their commitment to sustainable, profitable growth and adapting to market changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:17 IST
Apollo Tyres is setting its sights on a brighter future after facing hurdles in FY25. Chairman Onkar Kanwar highlighted the company's proactive steps toward enhancing performance and expanding capabilities in the annual report for 2024-25.

The company is investing Rs 1,500 crore to bolster passenger car radial capacities at plants in Hungary and Andhra Pradesh. This move reflects their dedication to sustainable and profitable growth, even as they strive to improve earnings.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar emphasized Apollo's disciplined approach to navigating market changes and staying ahead in the industry by continuously improving its people, processes, and capabilities.

