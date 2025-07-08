Dr. Sajja Joins Esteemed Sigma Xi: A New Honor for Indian Science

In a notable achievement for Indian scientific innovation, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, a senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at STAR Hospitals and Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, has been inducted into Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society. This United States-based organization is renowned for its dedication to scientific research and has a storied history dating back to its founding in 1886 at Cornell University.

Sigma Xi's community is composed of both current and former members who include over 200 Nobel Laureates, such as Albert Einstein and Richard Feynman. Membership is exclusively by invitation, extended to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to science. Dr. Sajja earned this honor through pioneering efforts in cardiovascular surgery, notably leading India's first multi-centre randomized trial in cardiac surgery and developing an innovative mechanical heart valve, patented in both the US and India, that eliminates the need for long-term anticoagulation.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sajja stated, "Being inducted into Sigma Xi is both an honor and an inspiration. It fortifies my commitment to pursue collaborative and patient-focused cardiovascular research globally." Dr. Sajja's entry into this prestigious society not only marks a significant personal milestone but also serves as an inspiration for Indian scientists, emphasizing the country's expanding role in global medical research and innovation.

