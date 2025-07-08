Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Recover Amid US Trade Deal Hopes

On Tuesday, Indian stock markets closed positively amid news of a potential mini trade deal with the US, overcoming initial worries about President Trump's new tariff measures. Sensex rose by 270 points, Nifty by 61 points, helped by strong performances from financial stocks. Concerns about market volatility persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:40 IST
National Stock Exchange (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resilient move, Indian stock markets ended Tuesday on a high note, overcoming a flat start that was initially influenced by apprehensions surrounding US President Donald Trump's fresh round of tariff measures. The late-night revelation of a potential mini trade deal between India and the United States boosted sentiment, lifting major indices.

By the end of the trading session, the Sensex climbed 270.01 points, or 0.32%, to 83,712.51, while the Nifty advanced 61.20 points, or 0.24%, ending at 25,522.50. The surge was notably supported by financial heavyweights, with Kotak Bank emerging as the top gainer, enjoying a rise of over 3% following a strong first-quarter report.

Tital, however, took a backslide as the top Nifty loser, plunging 6% due to subpar jewellery business growth. "The persistent narrow range in the Nifty suggests a market in wait-and-watch mode, eyeing triggers for movement," remarked VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today. Despite a steady uptrend, market volatility looms large, attributed to fluctuating crude, gold, and dollar prices amid ongoing trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

