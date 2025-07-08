Indian Stock Markets Recover Amid US Trade Deal Hopes

In a resilient move, Indian stock markets ended Tuesday on a high note, overcoming a flat start that was initially influenced by apprehensions surrounding US President Donald Trump's fresh round of tariff measures. The late-night revelation of a potential mini trade deal between India and the United States boosted sentiment, lifting major indices.

By the end of the trading session, the Sensex climbed 270.01 points, or 0.32%, to 83,712.51, while the Nifty advanced 61.20 points, or 0.24%, ending at 25,522.50. The surge was notably supported by financial heavyweights, with Kotak Bank emerging as the top gainer, enjoying a rise of over 3% following a strong first-quarter report.

Tital, however, took a backslide as the top Nifty loser, plunging 6% due to subpar jewellery business growth. "The persistent narrow range in the Nifty suggests a market in wait-and-watch mode, eyeing triggers for movement," remarked VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today. Despite a steady uptrend, market volatility looms large, attributed to fluctuating crude, gold, and dollar prices amid ongoing trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)