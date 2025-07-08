Revolutionizing Knee Surgery: Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Offers New Hope

Chennai, India - July 8: The debilitating discomfort of knee pain, often due to severe osteoarthritis, can drastically limit personal freedom and joy. Courageous advancements in medical technology are providing new hope, ushering Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgeries into a novel era of robotic-assisted precision and personalized patient care.

Robotic-assisted TKR is a surgeon-led procedure where robots enhance surgical accuracy, starting with a CT scan or 3D mapping of the knee to create a virtual model. Assisted by this technological guidance, the surgeon performs the surgery with incredible precision, ensuring meticulously executed bone cuts and optimal implant alignment tailored to individual anatomy.

Dr. Bharani Kumar Dayanandam, a notable Orthopaedic Specialist, highlights how robotic techniques are transforming surgeries by enabling quicker recoveries and minimal postoperative pain. This technology proves beneficial not only for better implant alignments but also in addressing advanced arthritis common in Indian patients, shifting delay-ridden narratives and improving lives.

