Left Menu

Revolutionizing Knee Surgery: Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Offers New Hope

Robotic knee replacement surgeries are transforming the experience for patients suffering from osteoarthritis, offering precision, personalization, and faster recovery. This cutting-edge technology ensures better implant alignment, less pain, and increased longevity, making it a revolutionary solution for millions in India dealing with knee issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:29 IST
Revolutionizing Knee Surgery: Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Offers New Hope
Dr. Bharani Kumar Dayanandam, Senior Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedics (Knee and Shoulder Specialist), Apollo Speciality Hospital, Vanagaram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, India - July 8: The debilitating discomfort of knee pain, often due to severe osteoarthritis, can drastically limit personal freedom and joy. Courageous advancements in medical technology are providing new hope, ushering Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgeries into a novel era of robotic-assisted precision and personalized patient care.

Robotic-assisted TKR is a surgeon-led procedure where robots enhance surgical accuracy, starting with a CT scan or 3D mapping of the knee to create a virtual model. Assisted by this technological guidance, the surgeon performs the surgery with incredible precision, ensuring meticulously executed bone cuts and optimal implant alignment tailored to individual anatomy.

Dr. Bharani Kumar Dayanandam, a notable Orthopaedic Specialist, highlights how robotic techniques are transforming surgeries by enabling quicker recoveries and minimal postoperative pain. This technology proves beneficial not only for better implant alignments but also in addressing advanced arthritis common in Indian patients, shifting delay-ridden narratives and improving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025