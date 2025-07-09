Engine Fuel Control Glitch Suspected in Air India Crash
Investigators are focusing on the engine fuel control switches as a potential cause of the Air India flight 171 crash, according to data from the Boeing 787's flight and voice recorders. The Air Current reported this breakthrough, but Reuters has yet to confirm these findings.
The probe into the crash of Air India flight 171 has identified engine fuel control switches as a possible culprit, according to a report by the Air Current.
This conclusion was drawn after analyzing the data from the Boeing 787's flight and voice recorders, which could pinpoint the switch movement as a critical factor.
While this development is significant, Reuters has not yet independently verified the report suggesting this fuel control concern.
