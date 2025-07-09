Tragedy at Sea: The Sinking of Eternity C

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated vessel Eternity C has tragically come to rest beneath the waves following an attack by Houthi forces near Yemen's coast, multiple maritime security sources informed Reuters on Wednesday.

In immediate response, rescue operations commenced, with some crew members spotted in lifejackets, awaiting help in the water.

As of the latest updates, brave efforts have led to at least five individuals being successfully rescued from the treacherous conditions.

