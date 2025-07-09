Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: The Sinking of Eternity C

The Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C, flying a Liberian flag, sank following an attack by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen, according to maritime security sources. Rescue operations are ongoing, with some crew members found in lifejackets. At least five have been rescued so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated vessel Eternity C has tragically come to rest beneath the waves following an attack by Houthi forces near Yemen's coast, multiple maritime security sources informed Reuters on Wednesday.

In immediate response, rescue operations commenced, with some crew members spotted in lifejackets, awaiting help in the water.

As of the latest updates, brave efforts have led to at least five individuals being successfully rescued from the treacherous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

