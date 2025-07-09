Left Menu

Pebble HALO Smart Ring Debuts on Flipkart: A Wearable Tech Revolution for India

Flipkart partners with Pebble to launch the HALO Smart Ring, featuring digital display and gesture controls. This innovation brings wearable tech to Indian consumers, offering seamless functionalities like heart rate monitoring and app control. The ring retails on Flipkart at ₹3,999, available in multiple colors and sizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:04 IST
Pebble HALO Smart Ring Debuts on Flipkart: A Wearable Tech Revolution for India
Flipkart Partners with Pebble to Launch India's First Smart Ring with Digital Display And Gesture Controls. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Flipkart has joined forces with the prominent consumer technology brand Pebble to unveil the Pebble HALO Smart Ring. This state-of-the-art wearable is the first of its kind to combine a digital display with advanced gesture controls, marking a significant leap in consumer tech innovation.

The strategic partnership leverages Flipkart's extensive distribution capability with Pebble's innovative design, making cutting-edge smart technology easily accessible to the Indian market. "Our aim has always been to make technology intuitive and user-friendly," said Komal Agarwal, Co-founder of Pebble. This collaboration epitomizes their vision to resonate with Indian users' tech needs and values.

Constructed from stainless steel and engineered to be splashproof, the HALO Smart Ring operates independently from smartphones, displaying essential information such as the time, heart rate, and step count directly on its surface. It introduces gesture-based functionality allowing users to manage apps effortlessly. Priced at ₹3,999 on Flipkart, it provides an affordable entry into the smart ring market, emphasizing Pebble's ethos of design, utility, and affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025