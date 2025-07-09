Pebble HALO Smart Ring Debuts on Flipkart: A Wearable Tech Revolution for India

In a groundbreaking move, Flipkart has joined forces with the prominent consumer technology brand Pebble to unveil the Pebble HALO Smart Ring. This state-of-the-art wearable is the first of its kind to combine a digital display with advanced gesture controls, marking a significant leap in consumer tech innovation.

The strategic partnership leverages Flipkart's extensive distribution capability with Pebble's innovative design, making cutting-edge smart technology easily accessible to the Indian market. "Our aim has always been to make technology intuitive and user-friendly," said Komal Agarwal, Co-founder of Pebble. This collaboration epitomizes their vision to resonate with Indian users' tech needs and values.

Constructed from stainless steel and engineered to be splashproof, the HALO Smart Ring operates independently from smartphones, displaying essential information such as the time, heart rate, and step count directly on its surface. It introduces gesture-based functionality allowing users to manage apps effortlessly. Priced at ₹3,999 on Flipkart, it provides an affordable entry into the smart ring market, emphasizing Pebble's ethos of design, utility, and affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)