India Condemns Pakistan's Renewed Border Attacks

India condemned recent attacks by Pakistan on Afghanistan, which resulted in civilian casualties. The clashes begin less than two months post-ceasefire agreement. The Taliban claims Pakistan initiated the violence, forcing Kabul to retaliate. The tensions erupted during Afghan Foreign Minister's visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:53 IST
In a move stirring regional tensions, India condemned Pakistan's renewed aggression towards Afghanistan, which has resulted in civilian deaths.

This surge in hostilities comes less than two months after both nations inked a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar and Turkiye.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India expressed strong disapproval of these attacks, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirming India's support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

