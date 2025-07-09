Building India's Future Workforce: Insights from the Skilling Workshop

In New Delhi, a pivotal workshop co-hosted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) set the stage for advancing India's workforce into the future. The event, a precursor to the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, gathered policymakers, experts, and industry leaders to forge a cohesive skill development strategy.

Opening the session, Ms. Sonal Mishra, Additional Secretary at MSDE, stressed the necessity of adapting skilling initiatives to demographic trends and industry shifts. She outlined key areas: widespread skilling, bridging skill-employment gaps, industry-aligned training, enhancing delivery systems, and updating the workforce's skills. Mr. Rajit Punhani, Secretary, MSDE, declared skill training as crucial for the Viksit Bharat vision, targeting agriculture, ITI upgrades, and future skills as focal points.

Shri Rajbir Singh from DARE emphasized agriculture's central economic role, advocating for Krishi Vigyan Kendras to become skill hubs. A presentation on the ₹60,000 crore ITI Upgradation Scheme outlined plans to modernize ITIs. The workshop, featuring discussions and state presentations, revealed a national commitment to a diverse and effective skilling strategy.