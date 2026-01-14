Iraqi Arrest of Australian Firebombing Suspect Marks Security Breakthrough

Authorities in Iraq have arrested Kazem Hamad, a man identified as a key figure in a series of firebombings across Australia, including an antisemitic attack on a Melbourne synagogue.

According to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett, the arrest of Hamad, previously deported from Australia due to drug trafficking convictions, represents a significant breakthrough in efforts to combat national security threats.

Hamad's apprehension followed information provided by Australian law enforcement to Iraqi officials, underscoring international cooperation in tackling serious criminal enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)