Iraqi Arrest of Australian Firebombing Suspect Marks Security Breakthrough

Iraqi authorities have arrested Kazem Hamad, a person of interest in multiple firebombings in Australia, including an antisemitic attack on a Melbourne synagogue. The arrest, made upon Australia's request, is linked to a national security threat involving arson and drug trafficking activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 08:14 IST
Arrest

Authorities in Iraq have arrested Kazem Hamad, a man identified as a key figure in a series of firebombings across Australia, including an antisemitic attack on a Melbourne synagogue.

According to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett, the arrest of Hamad, previously deported from Australia due to drug trafficking convictions, represents a significant breakthrough in efforts to combat national security threats.

Hamad's apprehension followed information provided by Australian law enforcement to Iraqi officials, underscoring international cooperation in tackling serious criminal enterprises.

