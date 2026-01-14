Iraqi Arrest of Australian Firebombing Suspect Marks Security Breakthrough
Iraqi authorities have arrested Kazem Hamad, a person of interest in multiple firebombings in Australia, including an antisemitic attack on a Melbourne synagogue. The arrest, made upon Australia's request, is linked to a national security threat involving arson and drug trafficking activities.
Authorities in Iraq have arrested Kazem Hamad, a man identified as a key figure in a series of firebombings across Australia, including an antisemitic attack on a Melbourne synagogue.
According to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett, the arrest of Hamad, previously deported from Australia due to drug trafficking convictions, represents a significant breakthrough in efforts to combat national security threats.
Hamad's apprehension followed information provided by Australian law enforcement to Iraqi officials, underscoring international cooperation in tackling serious criminal enterprises.
