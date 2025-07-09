Left Menu

Guwahati Airport Soars: Sets New Cargo Record Amid Flourishing Northeast Trade

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati achieved a record single-day cargo tonnage of 42.43 MT on June 28, surpassing its previous record. This milestone underlines the airport's role as a key logistics hub, bolstered by operational enhancements and strategic importance in connecting Northeast India with major domestic markets.

Updated: 09-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:40 IST
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati (Image: LGBI Airport). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has set a new benchmark in cargo handling, reaching its all-time high single-day tonnage of 42.43 metric tonnes (MT) on June 28, the airport operator announced Wednesday. This surpasses last year's record and underscores a rising trend, as the Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) processes over 844 tonnes monthly for the first time.

With a previous high of 754 tonnes in January, the surge reflects the airport's burgeoning role as a logistics hub for Northeast India. GIAL credits this leap to deliberate operational improvements, enhanced handling efficiencies, and the airport's strategic position linking regional markets with key Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

The airport has seen considerable import activity, notably from Bengaluru and Jaipur, with flowers as a primary import, fueling the region's floral trade. These accomplishments signify both milestones for the GIAL cargo terminal and vital indicators of the Northeast's growing economic energy, a GIAL spokesperson stated. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, Guwahati Airport is part of a public-private partnership with the Airport Authority of India for 50 years and is set for further capacity enhancements with a new terminal underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

