Odisha's Fuel Crisis: Government Mobilizes Task Force Amid Drivers' Strike

Amid a looming fuel crisis due to a drivers' strike, the Odisha government has established a task force to ensure the smooth flow of fuel and goods vehicles. The initiative involves multiple departments and is a response to fears of fuel shortages as transportation is disrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government, anticipating a looming fuel crisis due to an ongoing drivers' strike, has mobilized a task force to facilitate the seamless movement of fuel tankers and goods vehicles. The decision was made at a high-level meeting led by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Wednesday night.

The Utkal Petroleum Dealers' Association president, Sanjay Lath, expressed concerns about a possible fuel shortage, as many fuel stations may run out of stock if supply lines are not restored. The newly formed task force consists of representatives from various departments, including the police, district administrations, and oil marketing companies.

The task force's responsibilities include continuous monitoring, expeditious resolution of logistical issues, and ensuring the unhindered transport of petroleum and critical goods. Police are assigned to provide necessary support and security escorts. The government assures that sufficient fuel stock is available, though long queues are forming at petrol pumps due to public apprehension.

