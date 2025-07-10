Delhi Downpour Disarray: Commuters Caught in Traffic Turmoil
Heavy rains in Delhi led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across major areas. Commuters faced long delays, notably around ITO, Old Rohtak Road, and NH-8, with traffic police issuing diversions. The city's infrastructure struggled, particularly at the Zakhira Railway Underpass and other key locations.
The national capital was thrown into chaos as heavy rain overnight and showers Thursday morning led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Commuters faced a tough time negotiating waterlogged roads, pothole-ridden stretches, and long traffic jams.
Major thoroughfares like ITO, Old Rohtak Road, Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-8), and Madhuban Chowk reported bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours. The city's infrastructure proved inadequate as excess water choked the drainage systems and disrupted vehicular flow.
Particularly problematic was the Zakhira Railway Underpass on Road No 40, leading to traffic diversions. Commuters expressed their frustration on social media, highlighting the dire situation with delays of up to an hour, especially near South Delhi, Patparganj, and other affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
