Selective Enforcement: Delhi Traffic Police's Move Towards Safer Roads

Delhi Traffic Police have decided to implement a 'selective' approach in filing FIRs against motorists driving on the wrong side. According to a senior official, criminal action remains a last resort, reserved for life-threatening violations and repeat offenders.

At least eight FIRs have already been registered, focusing on raising awareness through initiatives, challans, and notices. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Neeraj Thakur stated that genuine mistakes due to inadequate signage will be assessed before proceeding with an FIR.

This shift towards tougher enforcement began in December in response to increasing accidents, marking a significant step in Delhi's traffic regulation history. The influx of traffic-related FIRs aims to deter reckless driving without overly penalising minor infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)