Selective Enforcement: Delhi Traffic Police's Move Towards Safer Roads

Delhi Traffic Police introduces selective FIR filing against wrong-side motorists as a last resort, focusing on severe and repeated infractions to enhance road safety. Awareness and notices remain key methods while genuine mistakes are considered. The initiative began amid rising road accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:45 IST
Delhi Traffic Police have decided to implement a 'selective' approach in filing FIRs against motorists driving on the wrong side. According to a senior official, criminal action remains a last resort, reserved for life-threatening violations and repeat offenders.

At least eight FIRs have already been registered, focusing on raising awareness through initiatives, challans, and notices. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Neeraj Thakur stated that genuine mistakes due to inadequate signage will be assessed before proceeding with an FIR.

This shift towards tougher enforcement began in December in response to increasing accidents, marking a significant step in Delhi's traffic regulation history. The influx of traffic-related FIRs aims to deter reckless driving without overly penalising minor infractions.

