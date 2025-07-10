Left Menu

Vedanta's Vision: Doubling Growth Through Demerger and Innovation

Billionaire Anil Agarwal unveiled an ambitious plan to double Vedanta's size using a '3D' strategy of demerger, diversification, and deleveraging. The proposal aims to create entities worth $100 billion each and delve into technology through partnerships with startups. The move faced criticism from a US firm, calling Vedanta's structure unsustainable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:44 IST
Billionaire Anil Agarwal announced a transformative '3D' strategy for Vedanta, comprising demerger, diversification, and deleveraging, at the company's 60th AGM. The approach is designed to double the company's size and split it into separate $100 billion entities with focused strategic growth paths.

Agarwal revealed plans for Vedanta to partner with 1,000 tech startups, emphasizing innovation and technological progression as key elements to shape future industries in India. The demerger will result in new companies focusing on diverse sectors such as aluminium, oil and gas, and zinc and silver, reaching significant market valuations independently.

This strategic announcement was shadowed by accusations from Viceroy Research, labeling Vedanta Resources' structure as unsustainable and plagued with debt. Vedanta countered the claims, defending its corporate strategy and growth potential as misinformation. Despite concerns, the demerger plan received overwhelming support from shareholders, indicating confidence in Vedanta's vision.

