NCRTC Boosts Namo Bharat Frequency Amid Kanwar Yatra Surge

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced it will amplify Namo Bharat train operations along the Delhi–Meerut corridor starting July 11. The enhanced frequency aligns with the commencement of Sawan, a holy month prompting more travelers.

From New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, trains will now operate every 10 minutes during peak hours to manage the anticipated influx of devotees during the Kanwar Yatra. This pilgrimage involves lakhs of participants gathering Ganga River water in Haridwar, impacting traffic in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

NCRTC stated that these changes aim to alleviate road congestion and offer a swift transportation alternative. Measures include deploying traffic marshals, boosting station lighting, and repairing roadways. Additionally, construction work will halt in crowded zones, and station site parking will be limited to ease gridlock.