Priya Nair to Lead HUL: Ushering in a New Era

In a significant leadership move, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced that Priya Nair will take over as CEO and Managing Director starting August 1, 2025. This development follows the anticipated stepping down of current CEO Rohit Jawa on July 31, 2025.

Nair, currently the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, brings with her over two decades of experience in sales and marketing across various sectors, notably in home care and personal care. Her appointment signals a new strategic direction for HUL, leaning on her expertise to propel the company forward.

HUL's Chairman, Nitin Paranjpe, expressed confidence in Nair's leadership, highlighting her understanding of the Indian market and her impressive track record. As she steps into her new role, the industry will watch closely to see how she builds on the foundations established by Rohit Jawa.