Left Menu

Priya Nair to Lead HUL: Ushering in a New Era

Priya Nair will become the CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, effective August 1, 2025, succeeding Rohit Jawa. With an illustrious career within Unilever, Nair's appointment is expected to enhance the company's performance. Nitin Paranjpe praised her market insights and leadership capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:02 IST
Priya Nair to Lead HUL: Ushering in a New Era
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership move, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced that Priya Nair will take over as CEO and Managing Director starting August 1, 2025. This development follows the anticipated stepping down of current CEO Rohit Jawa on July 31, 2025.

Nair, currently the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, brings with her over two decades of experience in sales and marketing across various sectors, notably in home care and personal care. Her appointment signals a new strategic direction for HUL, leaning on her expertise to propel the company forward.

HUL's Chairman, Nitin Paranjpe, expressed confidence in Nair's leadership, highlighting her understanding of the Indian market and her impressive track record. As she steps into her new role, the industry will watch closely to see how she builds on the foundations established by Rohit Jawa.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025