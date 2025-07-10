Priya Nair to Lead HUL: Ushering in a New Era
Priya Nair will become the CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, effective August 1, 2025, succeeding Rohit Jawa. With an illustrious career within Unilever, Nair's appointment is expected to enhance the company's performance. Nitin Paranjpe praised her market insights and leadership capabilities.
In a significant leadership move, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced that Priya Nair will take over as CEO and Managing Director starting August 1, 2025. This development follows the anticipated stepping down of current CEO Rohit Jawa on July 31, 2025.
Nair, currently the President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, brings with her over two decades of experience in sales and marketing across various sectors, notably in home care and personal care. Her appointment signals a new strategic direction for HUL, leaning on her expertise to propel the company forward.
HUL's Chairman, Nitin Paranjpe, expressed confidence in Nair's leadership, highlighting her understanding of the Indian market and her impressive track record. As she steps into her new role, the industry will watch closely to see how she builds on the foundations established by Rohit Jawa.