Left Menu

Tunnel Triumph: Milestone Reached in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced the first breakthrough in the 21-km tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This achievement marks a major step forward, with 2.7 km of the tunnel completed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:13 IST
Tunnel Triumph: Milestone Reached in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced a pivotal development in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project as the first breakthrough in the 21-km tunnel was achieved. This advancement was documented on Wednesday, marking significant progress in India's inaugural high-speed rail venture.

Employing the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a 2.7 km stretch of continuous tunnel has been successfully excavated, signifying a cornerstone in enhancing rail efficiency between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two of India's major financial centers. The entire tunnel, crucial for the high-speed rail corridor, will include a unique 7 km undersea passage beneath Thane Creek.

Comprehensive safety protocols have been established, integrating advanced monitoring and biometric security systems to ensure the project's seamless execution. However, Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) required for further construction are yet to be delivered. The project's overall funding is supported by a collaborative financial structure involving the Union government, state contributions, and a low-interest loan from Japan.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025