Trump Nearing Decision on New Federal Reserve Chair

In a noteworthy development from the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he is on the cusp of appointing a new chair of the Federal Reserve.

Trump mentioned that although the decision initially encompassed three candidates, it has now narrowed down to one preferred choice in his mind.

He further indicated that he favored retaining Kevin Hassett in his current role as White House economic adviser, amidst the transition.

