Trump Nearing Decision on New Federal Reserve Chair
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is close to selecting the new chair of the Federal Reserve. He also expressed his preference for keeping Kevin Hassett as White House economic adviser. Trump mentioned the decision is down to one candidate in his mind.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:07 IST
In a noteworthy development from the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he is on the cusp of appointing a new chair of the Federal Reserve.
Trump mentioned that although the decision initially encompassed three candidates, it has now narrowed down to one preferred choice in his mind.
He further indicated that he favored retaining Kevin Hassett in his current role as White House economic adviser, amidst the transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)