Trump's Hope for Peace Amidst US-Iran Tensions

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to prevent any additional American military action in Iran. His remarks came during an interview with CNBC at Davos, Switzerland.

Trump reiterated the United States' firm stance, stating that any resumption of Iran's nuclear program would prompt a decisive response from Washington. Highlighting past interventions, he referred to significant air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities conducted in June of last year.

The President's comments underscore ongoing tensions between the two nations, with the U.S. administration maintaining a watchful eye on Tehran's activities to prevent any potential nuclear advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)