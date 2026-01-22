Left Menu

Trump's Hope for Peace Amidst US-Iran Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope to avoid further military action in Iran while emphasizing that the U.S. would intervene if Iran reactivates its nuclear program. During an interview in Davos, Trump highlighted past air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, warning of similar future actions if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to prevent any additional American military action in Iran. His remarks came during an interview with CNBC at Davos, Switzerland.

Trump reiterated the United States' firm stance, stating that any resumption of Iran's nuclear program would prompt a decisive response from Washington. Highlighting past interventions, he referred to significant air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities conducted in June of last year.

The President's comments underscore ongoing tensions between the two nations, with the U.S. administration maintaining a watchful eye on Tehran's activities to prevent any potential nuclear advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

