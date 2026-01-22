Left Menu

Dollar Soars After Trump's Greenland Deal Announcement

The dollar strengthened against the euro and Swiss franc after President Trump's assurance of no tariffs on Greenland dealings. EU leaders plan a summit post-tariff threat. Sentiment improved as markets rallied, including S&P 500. Meanwhile, the yen dropped due to Japanese political developments.

The dollar experienced a notable boost against the euro and the Swiss franc on Wednesday after U.S. President Trump withdrew his tariff threats, citing a new framework agreement on Greenland with NATO members.

This development came as a relief to investors who had been skittish about potential tariffs impacting markets. Consequently, the euro saw a 0.36% drop, and the Swiss franc a 0.77% decrease against the dollar. The tariff deferral temporarily halted fears, leading to a stock market rally.

However, the Japanese yen faced a decline following the announcement of snap elections and fiscal policy changes in Japan, causing concerns about government intervention capabilities.

