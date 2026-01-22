Dollar Soars After Trump's Greenland Deal Announcement

The dollar experienced a notable boost against the euro and the Swiss franc on Wednesday after U.S. President Trump withdrew his tariff threats, citing a new framework agreement on Greenland with NATO members.

This development came as a relief to investors who had been skittish about potential tariffs impacting markets. Consequently, the euro saw a 0.36% drop, and the Swiss franc a 0.77% decrease against the dollar. The tariff deferral temporarily halted fears, leading to a stock market rally.

However, the Japanese yen faced a decline following the announcement of snap elections and fiscal policy changes in Japan, causing concerns about government intervention capabilities.

