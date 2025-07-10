Tourism Revival: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack
Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a resurgence in tourism following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted a shift from volume-based to value-based tourism, increased flight numbers, and rising hotel occupancy. He emphasized the importance of safety measures and ongoing support from West Bengal for the state's tourism sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about the resurgence of tourism in the state following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
During a travel and tourism event, Abdullah spoke of a renewed hope, emphasizing tourism is 'bouncing back' despite the hardships of 2025.
The Chief Minister highlighted a shift from volume-based to value-based tourism, with increased flights and hotel bookings signaling recovery, underscoring efforts made for tourist safety and pledges of support from West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
