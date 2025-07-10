Tourism Revival: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about the resurgence of tourism in the state following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

During a travel and tourism event, Abdullah spoke of a renewed hope, emphasizing tourism is 'bouncing back' despite the hardships of 2025.

The Chief Minister highlighted a shift from volume-based to value-based tourism, with increased flights and hotel bookings signaling recovery, underscoring efforts made for tourist safety and pledges of support from West Bengal.

