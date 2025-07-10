Left Menu

Tourism Revival: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a resurgence in tourism following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted a shift from volume-based to value-based tourism, increased flight numbers, and rising hotel occupancy. He emphasized the importance of safety measures and ongoing support from West Bengal for the state's tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST
Tourism Revival: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about the resurgence of tourism in the state following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

During a travel and tourism event, Abdullah spoke of a renewed hope, emphasizing tourism is 'bouncing back' despite the hardships of 2025.

The Chief Minister highlighted a shift from volume-based to value-based tourism, with increased flights and hotel bookings signaling recovery, underscoring efforts made for tourist safety and pledges of support from West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

