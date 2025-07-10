Left Menu

Airlines Lift Stock Markets Despite Trade Tension

The stock markets showed resilience despite President Trump's new tariffs, with airline stocks soaring thanks to Delta's positive forecast. The S&P 500 and Dow rose modestly, while the Nasdaq faced pressure from tech stock declines. Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested potential rate cuts as markets anticipate upcoming earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:12 IST
Airlines Lift Stock Markets Despite Trade Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock markets demonstrated robustness on Thursday, undeterred by President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs. Airline stocks were a particular highlight, driven by Delta Air Lines' impressive earnings forecast.

Delta soared 12.5% on the news, with United Airlines and American Airlines also posting significant gains. Overall, the Dow Transportation index, a key economic indicator, experienced a notable 3% increase, signaling consumer strength that surpassed expectations.

Despite the buoyant airline sector, the tech index weighed on the Nasdaq, which remained nearly flat. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes indicated a likelihood of rate cuts later in the year to address the economic impact of tariffs.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025