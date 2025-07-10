Airlines Lift Stock Markets Despite Trade Tension

The stock markets demonstrated robustness on Thursday, undeterred by President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs. Airline stocks were a particular highlight, driven by Delta Air Lines' impressive earnings forecast.

Delta soared 12.5% on the news, with United Airlines and American Airlines also posting significant gains. Overall, the Dow Transportation index, a key economic indicator, experienced a notable 3% increase, signaling consumer strength that surpassed expectations.

Despite the buoyant airline sector, the tech index weighed on the Nasdaq, which remained nearly flat. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes indicated a likelihood of rate cuts later in the year to address the economic impact of tariffs.