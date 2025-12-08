Bisleri Expands Global Reach with Emirates Cricket Partnership

Bisleri International, India's leading packaged water brand, has announced a strategic partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as their Official Hydration Partner for three years.

This collaboration, formalized at the Dubai International Stadium, signifies a significant expansion for Bisleri into the UAE market. It highlights their commitment to hydration and peak performance in sports.

The partnership will see Bisleri's branding on UAE national cricket team uniforms, enhancing visibility at international events. This move aligns with Bisleri's international growth strategy and strengthens the UAE's position as an emerging cricket hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)