Bisleri Expands Global Reach with Emirates Cricket Partnership
Bisleri International partners with the Emirates Cricket Board as the official hydration partner. This three-year deal supports Bisleri’s expansion in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to athlete hydration at global sporting events. The partnership boosts Bisleri's brand visibility across major cricket platforms, strengthening the UAE as a cricket hub.
Bisleri International, India's leading packaged water brand, has announced a strategic partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as their Official Hydration Partner for three years.
This collaboration, formalized at the Dubai International Stadium, signifies a significant expansion for Bisleri into the UAE market. It highlights their commitment to hydration and peak performance in sports.
The partnership will see Bisleri's branding on UAE national cricket team uniforms, enhancing visibility at international events. This move aligns with Bisleri's international growth strategy and strengthens the UAE's position as an emerging cricket hub.
