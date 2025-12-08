Left Menu

Bisleri Expands Global Reach with Emirates Cricket Partnership

Bisleri International partners with the Emirates Cricket Board as the official hydration partner. This three-year deal supports Bisleri’s expansion in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to athlete hydration at global sporting events. The partnership boosts Bisleri's brand visibility across major cricket platforms, strengthening the UAE as a cricket hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:03 IST
Bisleri International, India's leading packaged water brand, has announced a strategic partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as their Official Hydration Partner for three years.

This collaboration, formalized at the Dubai International Stadium, signifies a significant expansion for Bisleri into the UAE market. It highlights their commitment to hydration and peak performance in sports.

The partnership will see Bisleri's branding on UAE national cricket team uniforms, enhancing visibility at international events. This move aligns with Bisleri's international growth strategy and strengthens the UAE's position as an emerging cricket hub.

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

